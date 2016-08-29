You are here: Home » Front Page

MIR QUASEM’S REVIEW PLEA: SC hearing ends, order tomorrow

August 29, 2016
M Moneruzzaman

The Appellate Division on Sunday heard the review petition of war crime death-row inmate Mir Quasem Ali and said it would give the decision tomorrow.
A five-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice SK Sinha set the schedule after hearing both the sides for over two hours.
The Chief Justice reminded during Sunday’s hearing that in its full verdict rejecting Mir Quasem’s appeal, the apex court had found that he was the commander of the torture cell at Dalim Hotel in Chittagong and that the occupation army of Pakistan had no role there.
The Chief Justice said that the apex court also found that as the commander of the torture cell at Dalim Hotel Mir Quasem bore superior responsibility in the war crimes committed there.
He said that the apex court found Mir Quasem’s direct involvement in the abduction, murder and dumping the body of teenage freedom fighter Jasim in the Karnophuli River.
Mir Quasem’s lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain prayed for reducing his client’s death sentence on humanitarian ground as he runs many charity institutions.
Khandker Mahbub also submitted that Mir Quasem did not deserve death sentence as none of the six prosecution witnesses gave evidence that his client was directly involved with Jasim abduction and killing.
Opposing the plea, attorney general Mahbubey Alam submitted that there was no scope to commute Mir Quasem’s death sentence to life-term.
He also submitted that the apex court rightly upheld Al-Badr commander Mir Quasem’s death sentence finding him guilty of abducting and killing teenage freedom fighter Jasim.
Later, the attorney general told reporters that the Chief Justice demanded to know from him whether the two prosecutors and the chief prosecutor had been removed as recommended the apex court in its full verdict for presenting flawed charges against Mir Quasem in the International Crimes Tribunal-2, the trial court.
The attorney general said that he submitted in the court that he would remind the government about the matter.
In the verdict the apex court said in its observations that there was no coordination between the two prosecutors who conducted the case against Mir Quasem during the trial.
In the verdict, the apex court said in its observations that there was no sequential coherence between examination of 20 prosecution witnesses by prosecutor Sultan Mahmud and examination of two other prosecution witnesses by prosecutor Zead-Al-Malum.
The attorney general also told reporters that in his submission in the court he said that he could not understand why Sultan Mahmud and Zead Al Malum were assigned to conduct this case when more competent prosecutors were available in the war crimes prosecution team.

