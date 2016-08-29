You are here: Home » Front Page

Padma continues to swell

Aggravation of flood feared

Staff Correspondent

The river Padma continued to swell due to onrush of water from upstream as all gates of Farakka barrage were reportedly opened by India, putting Bangladesh’s north western parts in fear of further aggravation of the flood situation.
Thousands of people at the low lands areas in the districts adjacent to Padma were marooned due to swelling of water on Padma for the past few days, said officials.
Although flood water had receded in early August, the releasing of Ganges water through Farakka barrage by opening all gates was causing sufferings to the flood affected people in Bangladesh.
According to media reports, the central water resources ministry of India recently directed the authority concerned to open all the 106 gates of the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal to relieve Bihar of flood.
The decision came after reports published in Indian media on August 21 that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar reiterated the demand to open the gates.
Padma water in the Hardinge Bridge point was flowing near danger level and would soon cross the level, if water flow increased slightly, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.
Several thousand people living in 40 villages in Daulatpur and Bheramar upazilas in Kushtia were inundated due to swelling of the river, reports New Age correspondent in Kushtia.
The Padma water was flowing near the danger level at Rajshahi point on Sunday and many people living in low lands and different chars at Bagha, Charghat and Godhabari upazilas were marooned.
Many of the affected people have taken shelters on the high lands, reports New Age Correspondent in Rajshahi.
In Chapainawabganj, more than one lakh people living in low lands under seven unions of Shibpur and sadar upaziuas were marooned as Padma water was swelling since August 22, New Age correspondent in Chapainawabganj reported.
At least 185 hectares of croplands were affected by the inundation, said department of agricultural extension officials in the district.
Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said that the Padma River across Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Kushtia and Magura were flowing at warning level of floods.
When asked forecasting centre assistant director Ripan Karmaker told New Age that Padma water flow might start falling after two days.
He said that the rainfalls and swelling of rivers created water logging in many areas in Jessore while heavy rainfall in Barak basin newly swelled Surma-Kushiyara river system.
According to the forecasting centre outlook, the Ganges-Padma and Surma-Kushiyara rivers were in the rising trend while the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers would continue to fall for 48 hours from Sunday morning.
The Ganges River was supposed to rise slightly till this morning. Ganges at Pankha, Rajshahi and Hardinge Bridge points were flowing 7cm, 4cm and 12cm below their
danger level respectively and Mahananda at
Chapainawabganj point was flowing 10cm below the danger level at 9:00am on Sunday.

