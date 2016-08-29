DAP FERTILISER FACTORY GAS LEAK: Negligence of authorities caused explosion, probe body finds

Investigators found that negligence of the authorities of the state-owned Di-Ammonium Phosphate Fertiliser Company Ltd in Chittagong caused the explosion of its ammonia tank on August 22 causing huge losses to the environment and local people as well as to the factory.

The investigators said that five safety equipments of the gas tank were out of order or inoperative and that caused the explosion. The factory authorities did not take any effective step to make the safety equipments functional.

Government have incurred a loss of over Tk 100 crore for the explosion that damaged the factory and polluted air and water by leaking toxic ammonia gas, they said.

The head of the three-member probe committee formed by the district administration, Md Mominur Rashid, also Chittagong additional district magistrate, told New Age on Sunday that they had almost completed their investigation and would submit the report soon.

The committee, formed immediately after the accident, was asked to submit the report in seven working days.

‘We have identified the cause of the explosion. There were faults in safety machineries for a long time, which was in the knowledge of the factory authorities but they did not take proper initiative to repair those,’ said Mominur.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation also formed a ‘highly skilled 10-member technical team’ to investigate the reason and damage of the incident.

The committee, headed by corporation’s director (technical and engineering) Md Ali Akkas, was asked to submit its report in three working days.

Corporation chairman Mohammad Iqbql told New Age over phone on Monday that he received an interim report of the committee.

He, however, declined to disclose any findings of the probe body and said that the industry minister would reveal the findings at a press conference.

One of the three ammonia tanks of the country’s lone Di-ammonium phosphate fertiliser factory at Rangadia of Anwara upazila leaked all of about 250 tonne ammonia gas at about 10:00pm on August 22. The gas spread to Chittagong city’s Patenga and Halishahar neighbourhoods, about 10km and 15km away from the factory respectively.

District administration-formed committee chief Mominur said that five devices, used to control the heat and pressure of ammonia gas of the tank, were out of order or non-functional.

‘Pressure Gauge, used to measure gas stock of the tank, and a computer of the Pressure Transmitter were out of order for a long time while another computer of the transmitter was shut. The pressure transmitter was used to measure gas pressure,’ said Mominur.

‘Pressure Vent, which was used to discharge the gas while the tank became overloaded, was non-functional while another equipment, Pressure Player, was also in same condition. The Condenser, used to cool the tank, was also stopped during the incident,’ added mominur.

He said the operation department of the factory informed about the faults to the maintenance department but the maintenance department did not respond properly.

‘The engineers sent some technicians to repair the faults but the technicians failed as they have any training for this kind of job. The engineers did not go to the spot for the repairing works,’ said Mominur.

He said the cost of the exploded tank was 75 crore while it was installed in 2006. It cannot be used further. A new tank would be needed to run the factory which would cost a bigger amount.