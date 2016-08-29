You are here: Home » Front Page

Inu slates India for opening Farakka gates

August 29, 2016 12:38 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

Information minister Hasanul Haq Inu on Sunday said that India has not done right by taking unilateral decision to release water through the common cross-boundary river.
New Age correspondent in Kushtia reported that while distributing relief among the flood affected people at Bheramara of Kushtia, information minister said that India did not take the right decision by opening the Farakka gate as excessive water in Padma had inundated many parts of the country.
Inu also said that it was essential to inform the Indian authorities about the damages caused by the floodwater after making a proper assessment.
The onrush of water from upstream left at least 40 villages in Doulatpur and Bheramara upazilas in Kushtia district inundated with several thousand people rendered homeless.
Meanwhile, in a statement conflicting the statement of the information minister, disaster management and relief minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said that if India opened the Farakka barrage fully, there would be no damage to Bangladesh.
New Age correspondent in Feni reported Maya came up with the remarks while speaking at a monthly meeting at the Chandpur deputy commissioners’ conference room.
Maya said Farakka was once considered a death trap for Bangladesh but it has now become a death-trap of India.
The water level at the Padma river is still below the danger level and the water from Farakka will not create problems in Bangladesh.
But there is a possibility of rising waters late in the rainy season, he said.
The ministry has taken preparation to face the floods and would provide assistance to the affected people until November, Maya said.
According to media reports, as the Ganga River swelled, the Indian Central Water Resources Ministry has recently directed that all flood gates of the Farraka Barrage in West Bengal be opened to relieve the danger to Bihar.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. CODE VIOLATION BY MINISTERS, MPS : EC to send report to PMO The Election Commission is preparing a report on violation of the electoral code of conduct by ministers and lawmakers to...
  2. Foreign intel agencies involved in conspiracy: HM The home affairs minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, said on Monday that more than one foreign intelligence agency along with some local...
  3. AL, Ganajagaran Mancha, cultural bodies hail verdict The ruling Awami League, Ganajagaran Mancha and different political and cultural organisations have expressed satisfaction over the Appellate Division verdict...
  4. 2008 MP candidates’ inclusion in UP nomination panels angers BNP grassroots The inclusion of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-nominated candidates for 2008 parliament elections in the selection panel for party nomination for...
  5. Jatiya Party presidium for quitting cabinet Most of the presidium members of the Jatiya Party, led by HM Ershad, on Sunday preferred that party leaders should...
  6. PM expects highest example of patriotism from Army Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said she expects the highest example of patriotism from Bangladesh Army as this organisation...
  7. BNP COUNCIL SESSION : Leaders lobbying for posts Leaders of all strata of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have started lobbying hard for desired positions in the party’s central...
  8. Khaleda urges people to protect voting right Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Monday urged people to resist in a peaceful and united manner the ruling...
  9. MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS : BNP asks EC to ensure security of polling agents The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Thursday asked the Election Commission to ensure security of polling agents of the opposition mayoral...
  10. Khaleda to talk to all for national unity: Fakhrul The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, would talk to people of all spheres, political parties and civil society groups...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement