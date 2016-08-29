Inu slates India for opening Farakka gates

Information minister Hasanul Haq Inu on Sunday said that India has not done right by taking unilateral decision to release water through the common cross-boundary river.

New Age correspondent in Kushtia reported that while distributing relief among the flood affected people at Bheramara of Kushtia, information minister said that India did not take the right decision by opening the Farakka gate as excessive water in Padma had inundated many parts of the country.

Inu also said that it was essential to inform the Indian authorities about the damages caused by the floodwater after making a proper assessment.

The onrush of water from upstream left at least 40 villages in Doulatpur and Bheramara upazilas in Kushtia district inundated with several thousand people rendered homeless.

Meanwhile, in a statement conflicting the statement of the information minister, disaster management and relief minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said that if India opened the Farakka barrage fully, there would be no damage to Bangladesh.

New Age correspondent in Feni reported Maya came up with the remarks while speaking at a monthly meeting at the Chandpur deputy commissioners’ conference room.

Maya said Farakka was once considered a death trap for Bangladesh but it has now become a death-trap of India.

The water level at the Padma river is still below the danger level and the water from Farakka will not create problems in Bangladesh.

But there is a possibility of rising waters late in the rainy season, he said.

The ministry has taken preparation to face the floods and would provide assistance to the affected people until November, Maya said.

According to media reports, as the Ganga River swelled, the Indian Central Water Resources Ministry has recently directed that all flood gates of the Farraka Barrage in West Bengal be opened to relieve the danger to Bihar.