GULSHAN ATTACK: Tamim died from single bullet to the head

Coroners at Dhaka Medical College said on Sunday that all three militant suspects, including a Bangladeshi-Canadian wanted in the Gulshan attack case, had sustained single bullets to their heads during ‘gunfight’ with police inside an apartment in Narayanganj city during a raid on Saturday.

Bangladeshi-Canadian Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury had sustained only a single bullet that went through his head but the two others had wounds from a bomb explosion alongside the single bullet injury to their head, said Dhaka Medical College forensic medicine department assistant professor Shohel Mahmud, who led a three-member committee for the post-mortem.

After the two-hour postmortem, the coroner also told reporters that they had collected samples for DNA profiling while blood, urine and viscera were collected to determine whether they had consumed any drug during the time of the raid.

On Saturday morning, the 31-year-old, Tamim, and two others—one of them identified as Fazle Rabbi of Jessore—were found dead in two rooms at their rented apartment in Paikpara area in Narayanganj city after the police headquarters-guided 45-minute operation Hit-Strong 27 ended at about 9:30am.

The police officials said they had used heavy bullets during the operation while inspector general of police AKM Shahidul Hoque said snipers were deployed to tackle the situation.

The police said they seized an AK-22 rifle, a similar weapon seized after the Gulshan attack, and a .22bore pistol, along with improvised explosive devices from the apartment located on the top floor of the three-storey building on the side of a road beside a graveyard.

Neighbours heard sound of heavy gunfire during the raid.

One of the two militants killed in Narayanganj operation has been identified as Fazle Rabbi while another might be Tausif Hasan Khan, according to the police’s Counter Terrorism and Trans-national Crime unit.

Fazle Rabbi was a physics student at MM College at Jessore. He was one of five people wanted by Jessore police after the Gulshan attack. Rabbi went missing after April 5 and his father Habibullah filed a missing complaint with local police station.

Talking to reporters at DMP media centre, the CT unit chief, Monirul Islam, said ‘one of them has been identified as Fazle Rabbi, hailing from Jessore. Police also found the national identity card of Rabbi from their den.’

One Tausif went missing from the capital’s Dhanmondi in early February. The missing man studied at Monash University’s Malaysia campus.

The CT chief also said the law enforcers were conducting drives in search of 8-9 other militants who were involved in the recent militant attacks, including the Gulshan café and Sholakia attacks.

He believed that the ‘neo Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh’ has lost its strength substantially with the death of Tamim Chowdhury, whom the police branded as the leader of the banned Islamist outfit and one of the ‘masterminds’ of the Gulshan attack.

Tamim was wanted from early August and a Tk 20 lakh bounty was announced after his alleged connection to the July 1 Gulshan café attack – which left at least 29 people, including 20 local and foreign hostages dead – was uncovered.

After the operation, the CT unit additional deputy commissioner Sanwar Hossain told reporters the landlord, Nuruddin Dewan, had helped the law enforcing agency to locate the militants at the

building.

The landlord, Nuruddin Dewan, also the brother of Narayanganj Awami League finance general secretary Kamal Uddin Dewan, had told reporters on Saturday that two people — Rana and Murad — rented the apartment in July for a monthly rent of Tk 7,000 introducing themselves as sales representatives of a leading conglomerate.

But the Narayangnaj police superintendent, Mainul Hoque at a press conference on Sunday said Nuruddin Dewan was arrested for not sharing information of the tenants with the local police.

Mainul also suspected that the extremists had planned to carry out attacks on foreigners working in the city’s export processing zone.

Until 9:15pm on Sunday, the police were preparing to file a case although the district police chief in the noon claimed a case under the anti-terror act was filed by the Narayanganj police station officer-in-charge Azaduzzaman.