Poet Shahid Quadri dies

Shahid Quadri, one of the leading contemporary Bengali poets, died of old age complications at a New York Hospital on Sunday.

He was 74. Mofidul Hoque, co-founder and Trustees of the Liberation War Museum and a family friend of the late poet, told BSS that Quadri was suffering from old age complications and was under treatment at the hospital.

The poet left behind his wife Nira Quadri and a son.

Born on 14 August, 1942 in Dhaka, Quadri is one of the prominent poets of post-1947 Bengali poetry, who brought in a fresh air by introducing urbanism and a sense of modernity in terms of the use of urban-life-related diction.

While focusing on nature and urban life, his poetry also inspires patriotism and universalism and delves deep into the conflicts and the sense of alienation pervading modern life.

For his poetry, Quadri was awarded Bangla Academy Award in 1973. He also received the Ekushey Padak in 2011 for his contribution to language and literature.

His major publications include Uttaradhikar (Inheritance, 1967), Tomake Abhibadan Priyatama (Salute to You, Dearest; 1974), Prem Biraha Bhalobasar Kabita (Poems of Love and Separation), Kothayo Kono Krondon Nai (Weeping nowhere) and Amar Chombongullo Pouchhaya Deo (Please, Convey my kisses).