BD seeks continuation of duty-free access to UK market

Bangladesh has urged the United Kingdom to continue duty-free trade facilities once the BREXIT issue will be settled.

Foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali made the request when visiting UK minister of state for department for international development Rory Stewart met him at the state guesthouse Padma on Sunday.

The foreign minister underscored development cooperation and trade as key elements for strengthening bilateral relations, according to foreign ministry of Bangladesh.

In response to foreign minister Ali’s query, the visiting UK minister informed that the British Council is temporarily closed for some physical renovation works and would resume its full-fledged work soon.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh foreign minister, while highlighting the historic relationships between Bangladesh and the UK, mentioned that there is huge potential for strengthening cooperation between the two friendly countries.

He also mentioned that the UK has the largest development cooperation worth of $350 a year in Bangladesh.

Stewart praised the significant progress Bangladesh has made in socio-economic sector particularly in alleviating poverty, attaining food security, education, health and sanitation and so on.

He also appreciated Bangladesh’s macroeconomic fundamentals such as controlled inflation, stable currency and steady growth over a sustained period.

Mahmood Ali called upon the UK minister to send trade and business delegations when the UK prime minister’s trade envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali, MP will visit Bangladesh later this year, as it would provide the British businesses to grab the economic opportunities and benefits of competitive business sectors in Bangladesh.