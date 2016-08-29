You are here: Home » Back Page

BD seeks continuation of duty-free access to UK market

August 29, 2016 12:35 am·0 commentsViews: 5
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Bangladesh has urged the United Kingdom to continue duty-free trade facilities once the BREXIT issue will be settled.
Foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali made the request when visiting UK minister of state for department for international development Rory Stewart met him at the state guesthouse Padma on Sunday.
The foreign minister underscored development cooperation and trade as key elements for strengthening bilateral relations, according to foreign ministry of Bangladesh.
In response to foreign minister Ali’s query, the visiting UK minister informed that the British Council is temporarily closed for some physical renovation works and would resume its full-fledged work soon.
During the meeting, the Bangladesh foreign minister, while highlighting the historic relationships between Bangladesh and the UK, mentioned that there is huge potential for strengthening cooperation between the two friendly countries.
He also mentioned that the UK has the largest development cooperation worth of $350 a year in Bangladesh.
Stewart praised the significant progress Bangladesh has made in socio-economic sector particularly in alleviating poverty, attaining food security, education, health and sanitation and so on.
He also appreciated Bangladesh’s macroeconomic fundamentals such as controlled inflation, stable currency and steady growth over a sustained period.
Mahmood Ali called upon the UK minister to send trade and business delegations when the UK prime minister’s trade envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali, MP will visit Bangladesh later this year, as it would provide the British businesses to grab the economic opportunities and benefits of competitive business sectors in Bangladesh.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. JP MP proposes naming Padma Bridge after Fazilatunnesa Senior Jatiya Party lawmaker Kazi Firoz Rashid on Thursday demanded naming Bangladesh’s largest bridge on the Padma river after Sheikh...
  2. 3-WHEELERS ON HIGHWAYS : Ban largely ignored Three-wheelers auto-rickshaws and non-motorised vehicles have continued to run on national highways flouting the recent government ban. New Age correspondent...
  3. Zillur’s 2nd death anniversary observed The second death anniversary of former president Zillur Rahman was observed on Friday. Ruling Awami League, its associate bodies and...
  4. ADB likely to finance Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar direct rail link The proposed Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar-Ghundum rail-line project, which will link the capital directly to tourist hotspot Cox’s Bazar, is likely to...
  5. Bangladesh should swiftly investigate Avijit murder: CPJ The Committee to Protect Journalists has said Bangladesh authorities should swiftly and thoroughly investigate the murder of blogger Avijit Roy......
  6. Committee for limiting power import bellow 10pc from lone source A ministerial committee in its report on November 1 power blackout is set to recommend that the government should limit...
  7. BCL-JL clash over tender in Barisal At least four people were injured in a clash over submitting tender for work worth Tk 21.9 crore, at local...
  8. Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF in Satkhira A Bangladeshi young man was shot to death by Indian Border Security Force members at Boikari border point in Satkhira...
  9. Three die in Sunamganj boat capsize Three workers died as a sand-laden boat capsized in the River Surma in Sunamganj early Monday. The deceased were identified...
  10. Body recovered in Ctg Police recovered the body of a man from a pond at Syedpur village of Popadia union under Boalkhali upazila of...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement