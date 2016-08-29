You are here: Home » Inner Pages

NEWS IN BRIEF

Two held with Yaba in Ctg

August 29, 2016 12:23 am·0 commentsViews:
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Chittagong

The police arrested two ‘drug peddlers’ along with 3,500 Yaba in Chittagong city’s CRB area on Saturday night. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Abul Khair, 32, of Comilla, and Saifuddin, 33, of Agrabad in Chittagong city. A Chittagong Metropolitan Police press release said that acting on a tip-off, the Detective Branch of Police conducted a drive in the area and arrested the two along with the drugs.

