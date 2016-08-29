The Rapid Action Battalion-5 arrested a ‘drug peddler’ along with 2,000bottles of Phensedyl at Chaknamaju of Porsha in Naogaon on Sunday. The arrested was identified as Ayub Ali, resident of Bankpara in Bogra. RAB-5 camp commander Major Hasan Arafat said acting on a tip-off, they conducted a drive in the area and arrested Ayub along with the drugs.
Man held with Phensidyl
August 29, 2016 12:22 am·0 commentsViews:Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Naogaon
