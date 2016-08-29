Man held with Pethidine

Detectives arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 50 ampoules of Pethidine in Daulatdia bus stand area of Chuadanga town on Saturday night. The arrested was identified as Rafiq, 38, a resident of Chunuripara. Chuadanga DB police subinspector Amir Abbas said acting on a tip-off, they conducted a drive in the area and arrested Rafiq along with the drugs.