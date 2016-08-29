You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Man held with Pethidine

August 29, 2016 12:21 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Chuadanga

Detectives arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 50 ampoules of Pethidine in Daulatdia bus stand area of Chuadanga town on Saturday night. The arrested was identified as Rafiq, 38, a resident of Chunuripara. Chuadanga DB police subinspector Amir Abbas said acting on a tip-off, they conducted a drive in the area and arrested Rafiq along with the drugs.

