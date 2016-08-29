You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Heroin seized in Rajshahi

August 29, 2016 12:20 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Rajshahi

The Border Guard Bangladesh recovered 3.25kilograms of heroin from Raninagar of Godagari in Rajshahi on Saturday night. The BGB, in a press release, said that acting on a tip-off, they conducted a drive in the area and recovered the drugs. None was arrested, the release said, adding that a case was filed.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. 14 Shibir activists land in jail following clashes in Chittagong A metropolitan magistrate court of Chittagong sent 14 Bangladesh Islami Shibir activists to jail in two cases filed on Thursday...
  2. 3 Hizb-ut-Tahrir leaders surrender to police Three leaders of banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir surrendered to the Jessore superintendent of police on Thursday. SM Monir-uz-Zaman, deputy inspector general of...
  3. Protest held against hike in essentials prices Leaders of the Communist Party of Bangladesh at a protest rally in the capital on Tuesday protested against the hikes...
  4. Thundershowers or rain likely Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi,...
  5. N’GANJ 5-MURDER : Charge sheet submitted against Mahfuzur Police submitted charge sheet against Mahfuzur Rahman, the prime accused in the sensational five-murder case in Narayanganj, on Wednesday... ...
  6. Nobanno Utshab held in Sylhet A daylong Nobanno Utshab, festival to celebrate the harvesting of new rice, was held in Sylhet on Friday. The state...
  7. BNP’s standing committee meets today Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s highest policy making body sits today to discuss upcoming union council polls and holding the party’s national...
  8. Girls outnumber boys at primary level Female students outnumbered their male colleagues at the primary level by 1.4 per cent. The percentage of enrolment of boys...
  9. Primary, JSC results on Dec 31 Results of the primary and the ibtedayi completion examinations and Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate examinations will be...
  10. ‘Robber’ killed in Kushtia ‘gunfight’ An alleged robber was killed in a ‘gunfight’ between members of Rapid Action Battalion and suspected robbers on Kushtia-Meherpur highway...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement