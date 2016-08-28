Afghanistan confirm Bangladesh series

New Age Online

Bangladesh cricket team will play their first one-day international match this year on September 25 against Afghanistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium as Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed the three-match series on Sunday.

This will also be the first ever bilateral series between the two teams and the other two matches will be held on September 28 and 30 at the same venue.

Nasimullah Danish, chairman of Afghanistan Cricket Board said, ‘This will be the first series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. We are looking forward for an entertaining cricket to the cricket lovers of Bangladesh.’

Bangladesh are supposed to host England from September 30 for three ODIs and two Test matches.

Tigers last played an ODI in November 11, 2015 against Zimbabwe at home and played only Twenty-20s ever since.