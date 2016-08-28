BNP to resist Rampal project: Hannan Shah

New Age Online

BNP senior leader ASM Hannan Shah on Sunday warned that their party together with people will be there in the field to stop the implementation of Rampal power plant project.

‘The country’s people have got united against Rampal power plant, and we won’t allow this project to be implemented… BNP will surely take to the streets over the issue together with people,’ he told a discussion.

The BNP leader further said, ‘You can’t imagine how many people in Dhaka city will take to the streets responding to a call of our leader (Khaleda) and any others to stop the Rampal power plant.’

Jatiyatabadi Prajanma 71 arranged the programme at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU), reports United News of Bangladesh.

Hannan Shah alleged that the government is giving ‘mysterious and confusing’ information over anti-militancy raid in Narayanganj that killed three militants, including Gulshan café attacker Tamim Tamim Chowdhury.

Referring to media reports that Tamim fled to India after the Gulshan attack, the BNP leader voiced his doubt as to how he went to Narayanganj and get killed.

He also criticised the government for not arresting the militants alive. ‘The militants could have been arrested alive to extract information from them about the root of militancy had our law enforcers wanted it.

Hannan Shah claimed that the owner of the Narayanganj house where militants made their den belongs to a ruling party man.

Three militants, including Tamim Chowdhury, were killed during a special raid by joint forces on a militant den on the third floor of a three-storey building at Paikpara in Narayanganj Sadar upazila on Saturday morning.