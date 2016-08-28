You are here: Home » National

RU student held for derogatory remarks on PM, AL

New Age Online

facebook instragam hackPolice arrested a student of Rajshahi University for making derogatory remarks on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League on his Facebook page, from the campus here on Sunday.

The arrestee was identified as Dilip Roy, general secretary of RU unit Biplobi Chhatra Moitree and a 4th year student of Economics Department.

Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Motihar Police Station, said a team of police arrested Dilip at noon from the central library of the university.

Meanwhile, RU unit Progotishil Chhatra Jote brought out a procession on the campus protesting the arrest.

Meanwhile, a group of BCL activists brought out another procession demanding punishment of Dilip.

