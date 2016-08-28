Police identify another militant killed in N’ganj drive

One of the two militants killed in Narayanganj operation has been identified as Fazle Rabbi while another might be Tausif, said Additional Commissioner and head of DMP’s Counter Terrorism and Trans-national Crime Monirul Islam.

‘One of them has been identified as Fazle Rabbi, hailing from Jessore. Police also found a national identity card of Rabbi from their den,’ he said while talking to reporters at DMP media center on Sunday, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘We’re also suspecting that another deceased might be Tausif Hasan Khan, who studied in a Malaysian university and went missing from Dhanmondi,’ he added.

Law enforcers are conducting drives in search of 8-9 other militants who were involved in the recent militant attacks, including Gulshan café and Sholakia attacks, said Monirul.

‘The new JMB has lost its strength substantially with the death of Tamim Chowdhury who was killed along with two other militants during a special police operation in a den of ‘New JMB’ in Narayanganj,’ he said.

He also expected that the activities of militants groups will soon be stopped following the constant drives of law enforcing agencies.