You are here: Home » National

Barisal panel mayor suspended

August 28, 2016 5:01 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
Barisal panel mayor KM Shahidullah

Barisal panel mayor KM Shahidullah. — New Age photo

The government in Sunday suspended Barisal panel mayor KM Shahidullah after police pressed charge against him in an arms case.
Shahidullah is also a vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal and vice-president of Barisal city unit BNP.
Asma Begum, acting administrative officer of Barisal City Corporation, said the suspension letter signed by Khalil Ahmed, deputy secretary of the local government ministry on August 23 reached at the corporation on Sunday noon.
The letter read KM Shahidulla, the councilor of ward-12 of BCC, would be under suspension as per section 12(1) of city corporation act 2009 as police submitted charge-sheet against him.
A team of RAB-8 and police searching house of KM Shahidullah recovered a pistol with three rounds of bullets on January 16, 2016.
He was handed over to police after failed to show any legal documents against the recovered arms ammunitions and later granted bail from higher court.
Shakhawat Hossain, the then officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, had submitted charge sheet under arms act against on June 17, 2016.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. AL men attack BNP candidate in Munshiganj A group of ruling Awami League men on Sunday attacked the Bangladesh Nationalist Party backed mayor candidate AKM Ebadur Manur...
  2. Dark forces want to cast shadows on Bangladesh: Matia Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Begum Matia Chowdhury here on Friday termed the militant outfits as the forces...
  3. Bangladesh turned into corrupt state: BNP BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the government has turned Bangladesh into a ‘corrupt state’......
  4. Package programme with India only guarantee of AL govt: BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Friday alleged that ‘package programme with India’ is the ‘guarantee’ of Sheikh Hasina’s government to survive......
  5. Tannery relocation possible by 2016, Amu tells JS The minister for industries, Amir Hossain Amu, on Tuesday told parliament that the relocation process of all tanneries from the...
  6. Graft case: HC order on Khaleda’s pleas May 15 The High Court will pass its order on May 15 on two revision petitions filed by BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia......
  7. No rule of law in country: BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said there is no rule of law in...
  8. War crimes: ICT orders to press charges against Habiganj AL leader The International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Monday asked the prosecution to submit formal charges against two absconding......
  9. JSD faction splits The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal faction led by information minister Hasanul Haq Inu was divided again as a faction of leaders...
  10. BNP to hold countrywide demo today Bangladesh Nationalist Party will have a countrywide demonstration today to protest against a High Court verdict that awarded its senior...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement