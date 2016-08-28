Barisal panel mayor suspended

The government in Sunday suspended Barisal panel mayor KM Shahidullah after police pressed charge against him in an arms case.

Shahidullah is also a vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal and vice-president of Barisal city unit BNP.

Asma Begum, acting administrative officer of Barisal City Corporation, said the suspension letter signed by Khalil Ahmed, deputy secretary of the local government ministry on August 23 reached at the corporation on Sunday noon.

The letter read KM Shahidulla, the councilor of ward-12 of BCC, would be under suspension as per section 12(1) of city corporation act 2009 as police submitted charge-sheet against him.

A team of RAB-8 and police searching house of KM Shahidullah recovered a pistol with three rounds of bullets on January 16, 2016.

He was handed over to police after failed to show any legal documents against the recovered arms ammunitions and later granted bail from higher court.

Shakhawat Hossain, the then officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, had submitted charge sheet under arms act against on June 17, 2016.