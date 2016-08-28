Leftist activist held over facebook post

Police on Sunday arrested the general secretary of Rajshahi University unit Biplabi Chhatra Moitree over some facebook posts on the prime minister’s stance over Rampal power plant.

Police arrested Dilip Roy at around 11:30am on the campus.

Meanwhile, the university unit Bangladesh Chhatra League president Rashedul Islam Ranju filed a case with Motihar police against Dilip accusing him of maligning the prime minister.