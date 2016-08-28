PM assures all-out support to boost trade, investment

Laying emphasis on exploring newer export markets, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government will continue to do whatever necessary for gearing up trade and commerce, industrialisation and attracting more investment to the country.

‘We’ve not assumed office to do business…our government rather will continue to work to ensure all sorts of facilities for businesspeople to spur trade and commerce, industrialisation and woo more investment. Our government has been working to this end,’ she said, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister was addressing a function after distributing the National Export Trophy for 2011-12 and 2012-13 to some 113 export organisations for the their significant role in overseas trade and thus earning foreign currency.

The awards were distributed at a programme jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

A total of 52 export organisations received gold medals, 37 silver medals while 24 bronze medals for the fiscal years 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Sheikh Hasina said she always strongly advocates for having newer export markets across the globe as demands are increasing day by day in many countries throughout the world. ‘You’ll (exporters) have to find out which products have demand in which countries as well as diversify our export items.’

Mentioning that Bangladesh has already attained the capacity for exporting various products and items, she suggested the exporters to find newer markets of various products. ‘We’ll extend all-out cooperation to this end.’

Presided over by commerce minister Tofail Ahmed, the function was addressed, among others, by chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce ministry Md Tajul Islam Chowdhury, senior secretary of the commerce ministry Hedayetullah Al Mamun and FBCCI president Abdul Matlub Ahmad. EPB vice-chairman Mafruha Sultana delivered the address of welcome.