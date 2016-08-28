You are here: Home » National

PM assures all-out support to boost trade, investment

August 28, 2016 4:36 pm·0 commentsViews: 2
New Age Online
sheikh hasina

Prime minister, Sheikh Hasina speaks at the award giving ceremony of National Export Trophy on Sunday. — Focusbangla photo

Laying emphasis on exploring newer export markets, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government will continue to do whatever necessary for gearing up trade and commerce, industrialisation and attracting more investment to the country.
‘We’ve not assumed office to do business…our government rather will continue to work to ensure all sorts of facilities for businesspeople to spur trade and commerce, industrialisation and woo more investment. Our government has been working to this end,’ she said, reports United News of Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister was addressing a function after distributing the National Export Trophy for 2011-12 and 2012-13 to some 113 export organisations for the their significant role in overseas trade and thus earning foreign currency.
The awards were distributed at a programme jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.
A total of 52 export organisations received gold medals, 37 silver medals while 24 bronze medals for the fiscal years 2011-12 and 2012-13.
Sheikh Hasina said she always strongly advocates for having newer export markets across the globe as demands are increasing day by day in many countries throughout the world. ‘You’ll (exporters) have to find out which products have demand in which countries as well as diversify our export items.’
Mentioning that Bangladesh has already attained the capacity for exporting various products and items, she suggested the exporters to find newer markets of various products. ‘We’ll extend all-out cooperation to this end.’
Presided over by commerce minister Tofail Ahmed, the function was addressed, among others, by chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce ministry Md Tajul Islam Chowdhury, senior secretary of the commerce ministry Hedayetullah Al Mamun and FBCCI president Abdul Matlub Ahmad. EPB vice-chairman Mafruha Sultana delivered the address of welcome.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Abbas questions why govt becomes panicked over opposition’s peaceful programme Bangladesh Nationalist Party Dhaka city unit convener Mirza Abbas on Wednesday categorically said that there was nothing to be panicked...
  2. SAMS KIBRIA MURDER CASE : Tribunal defers again recording testimonies Sylhet Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal on Thursday deferred again the recording of testimonies till November 4 in the former finance...
  3. HC grants Mosharraf conditional bail The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain in a money laundering case...
  4. Warrants of arrest issued for Rafiqul, Aman, 26 others A metro session judge’s court in Dhaka on Sunday issued warrants of arrest for 28 Bangladesh Nationalist Party leaders and...
  5. Teachers threaten to boycott classes demanding BCL leader’s punishment Teachers of Jagannath University on Wednesday threatened to boycott classes if the authorities did not expel permanently a leader of...
  6. Blockade-hartal passes without much incident Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led alliance sponsored first day of the 48-hour extended hartal, amid the ongoing non-stop blockade on its...
  7. FM urges int’l community to condemn ‘BNP-Jamaat violence’ Foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on Friday urged the international community to reject the ongoing violence and terrorist activities...
  8. 30 injured as AL activists attack BNP men in Narsingdi Around 30 activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party were injured and 25 houses vandalised, including that of a UP chairman, in...
  9. BNP-led alliance to continue mass contact The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led alliance would continue mass contact tour to drum up mass support for holding a fresh and...
  10. Shamsher Mobin’s resignation exposes BNP’s negative politics: Obaidul Kader Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said on Friday that the resignation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party vice-chairman Shamsher Mobin...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement