113 exporters get Nat’l Export Trophy

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday distributed the National Export Trophy for 2011-12 and 2012-13 among 113 export organisations for their significant role in overseas trade and thus earning foreign currency.

The awards were distributed at a programme organised jointly by the ministry of commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

A total of 52 export organisations received gold medals, 37 silver while 24 bronze medals for the fiscal years 2011-12 and 2012-13, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Twenty-four establishments received gold medals for FY12 are Refat Garments, Square Fashion, Square Textiles, Noman Waving, Zaber and Zobaer Fabrics, Apex Foods, Popular Jute Exchange, Akiz Jute, Apex Tannery, Picard Bangladesh, FB Footwear, Agri concern, Oran Exports, Rajdhani Enterprise, Karupanna, Rangpur, Bengal Plastic, Far Ceramics, Uniglory Cycle, Thanvir Polymer, Beximco Pharma, Service Engine, Universal Jeans, Shasha Denims and Montrims.

The establishments which received silver medals for FY12 are Ananta Apparels, GMS Composite, Mosharraf Composite, Envoy Textiles, Seamark (BD), FR Jute, Janata jute, S F Industries, RMM Leather, Farm Fresh, Pran Agro, Capital Enterprise, Ever Bright Plastic, Transworld Bicycle, Al Habib Enterprise, Graphics People and Jeans-2000.

Twenty-six establishments which received gold medals for FY13 are Refat Garments Ltd, GMS Composite Knitting Industries Ltd, Kamal Yarn Ltd, Saad Sun Textiles Mills Ltd, Jaber and Jobaer Fabrics Ltd, Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd, Apex Foods Ltd, Popular Jute Exchange Ltd, Akij Jute Mills Ltd, Apex Tannery Ltd, Picard Bangladesh Ltd, FB Footwear Ltd, Al-Azmi Trade International, Pran Dairy Ltd, Rajdhani Enterprise, Karuponno Rangpur Ltd, Bengal Plastics Ltd, Unit-3, Farr Ceramics Ltd, BRB Cables Industries Ltd, Marine Safety System, Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Graphicpeople Ltd, Universal Jeans Ltd, Shasha

Denims Ltd, Montreams Ltd and Mir Telecom Ltd.

Nineteen enterprises that received silver medals for the FY13 are Ananta Apparels Ltd, Square Fashions Ltd, Badsha Textile Ltd, Envoy Textile Ltd, Uniliance Textile Ltd, Seamark (BD) Ltd, Reza Jute Trading, Janata Jute Mills Ltd, SAF Industries Ltd, RMM Leather Industries Ltd, Laimai Footwear Ltd, Monsoor General Trading Company Ltd, Pran Agro Ltd, Capital Enterprise, Core-the Jute Works, Bengal

Plastics Ltd, Service Engine Ltd, Pacific Jeans Ltd and Jaber and Jobaer Accessories Ltd.

The ministry of commerce provides gold, silver and bronze trophies for the exporters in commodity and service sectors every year.

The awards are given after the evaluation of the organisation’s export earnings, growth of earnings and addition of new products.

Presided over by commerce minister Tofail Ahmed, the function was addressed, among others, by chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce ministry Md Tajul Islam Chowdhury, senior secretary of the commerce ministry Hedayetullah Al Mamun and FBCCI president Abdul Matlub Ahmad. EPB vice-chairman Mafruha Sultana delivered the address of welcome.