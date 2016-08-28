House owner of Narayanganj militant den held

Police detained owner of the building where three militants, including Gulshan café attack mastermind Tamim Chowdhury, were killed during a special police operation in a militants den in Narayanganj.

The detainee was identified as Nuruddin Dewan, owner of the house at Paikpara beside Bara Kabarsthan, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Mainul Hauqe, superintendent of police, Narayanganj, said police detained 12 people, including Nuruddin Dewan, on Saturday afternoon in connection with the incident.

Later they released 11 of them except Nuruddin.

The SP added police kept Nuruddin in detention on charge of withholding information about the militants from police and a case will be filed against him.

Three militants, including Gulshan café attack mastermind Tamim Chowdhury, were killed during a special police operation, ‘Hit Strong 27’, in a ‘New JMB’ den in a building of Narayanganj on

Saturday morning.