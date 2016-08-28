You are here: Home » National

BCL men attack protesters at Jagannth univ

Activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League swoop on protesters at Jagannath University campus who are rallying for construction of residential hall on vacated land of Dhaka Central Jail on Sunday. — Indrajit Ghosh

Jagannath University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling party student wing, attacked the agitating students while observeing the first spell of two-day fresh strike on the campus on Sunday to press home their demands for constructing residential halls on the vacated land of Dhaka Central Jail on Nazimuddin Road.
Witnesses said that a group of Chhatra League men led by the university unit Chhatra League general secretary SM Sirajul Islam swooped on the agitating students at around 9:45am on the campus.
The students alleged that at least 15 agitators were injured in Chhatra League attack while the students started bringing out procession from the campus in the morning.
They were rushed to nearby private clinic and hospital.

Protesters shout slogans during their demonstration at Jagannath University campus demanding construction of residential hall on vacated land of Dhaka Central Jail on Sunday. — Indrajit Ghosh

The agitating students that the leaders of Chhatra League were on conspiracy to veer off  their movement.
However, BCL’s university unit president Shoriful Islam denied the allegation and told New Age that Chhatra League did not attack anyone.
‘We will continue our movement unless we get any definite answer from the government,’ said Raisul Islam Nayan, an organiser of the movement.
When asked about BCL attack on the hall agitators, the university proctor Noor Muhammad told New Age that he had no comment over the matter.
Meanwhile, the university authorities on August 21 formed an 11-member body led by business studies dean Moniruzzaman to talk with the agitators.
The authorities on August 11 wrote a letter to the government seeking permanent ownership of the former jail property.
The students have been staging demonstrations since August 1, boycotting classes and examinations and blocking roads in support of their demands.

