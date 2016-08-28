You are here: Home » National

3.25kg heroin seized in Rajshahi

August 28, 2016
New Age Online

Rajshahi-mapMembers of Border Guard Bangladesh recovered 3.25 kilograms of heroin from Raninagar area in Godagari of Rajshahi on Saturday night.
BGB in a press release said on secrete information that a group of drug peddlers were selling heroin in the area, a team of the border force conducted a drive there at about 8:45pm, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Sensing the presence of the BGB members, the smugglers managed to flee the scene leaving behind a bag.
Later, the border force recovered 3.25 kilograms of heroin from the bag.
A case was filed.

