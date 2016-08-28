3.25kg heroin seized in Rajshahi

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh recovered 3.25 kilograms of heroin from Raninagar area in Godagari of Rajshahi on Saturday night.

BGB in a press release said on secrete information that a group of drug peddlers were selling heroin in the area, a team of the border force conducted a drive there at about 8:45pm, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Sensing the presence of the BGB members, the smugglers managed to flee the scene leaving behind a bag.

Later, the border force recovered 3.25 kilograms of heroin from the bag.

A case was filed.