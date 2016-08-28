SC upholds death for JMB leader Arif for killing judges in Jhalakati

The Supreme Court on Sunday cleared the way for executing Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh leader Asadul Islam alias Arif for killing two judges of Jhalakati in 2005.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice SK Sinha gave the order through rejecting a petition filed by Asadul seeking review of its earlier judgment that upheld his death penalty, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Two judges — Jagannath Pandey and Shahid Sohel Ahmed — were killed in a suicide bomb attack at Purba Chadkati in Jhalakati town on November 14, 2005.

JMB chief Sheikh Abdur Rahman, his second-in-command Siddiqul Islam alias Bangla Bhai, Ataur Rahman Sani, younger brother of Sheikh Rahman, Abdul Awal Molla alias Omar alias Shakil Ahmed, son-in-law of Sheikh Rahman, Amjad Hossain alias Khalid Saifullah, Iftekhar Hasan Al Mamun and Asadul, in absentia, were awarded death sentences by the trial court in Jhalakati on May 29, 2006 for killing the two judges.

The Appellate Division had upheld death penalty of six JMB leaders in the sensational killing case.

Death sentence of the first six militants were executed on March 29, 2007.

Later, Asadul was arrested from Mymensingh on July 10, 2007.