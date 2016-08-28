Verdict on Mir Quasem’s review plea on Aug 30

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on Sunday concluded hearing on a petition filed by Mir Quasem Ali seeking review of its verdict upholding death penalty for him and set August 30 for pronouncing verdict.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice SK Sinha heard arguments of Quasem’s lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain and attorney general Mahbubey Alam.

Khandker Mahbub submitted that there was no direct evidence of Mir Quasem’s involvement in killing young freedom fighter Jasim, so death sentence cannot be awarded to his client.

Attorney general Mahbubey Alam said involvement of Quasem in all the crimes have been proved as he was the commander at Dalim Hotel, so there is no chance to commute his punishment.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday started hearing a review petition filed by Mir Quasem on June 19.

In this petition, the 63-year-old Jamaat-e-Islami leader sought acquittal on all seven charges he was found guilty on.

On November 2, 2014, International Crimes Tribunal-2 handed down the capital punishment over crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

The Appellate Division upheld the verdict on March 8 this year and released the full text on June 6, hours after which ICT issued a death warrant.