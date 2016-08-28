You are here: Home » National

Badda four murder key accused among six held

August 28, 2016 10:10 am·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

badda-map1Detectives on early Sunday arrested six accused including the prime suspect in the case of killing four people including Awami Sechchhasebak League Leader Mahbubur Rahman Gama in August 2015 at Badda in August 2015.
‘DB arrested six people including principal accused of Badda four murder case with 2 pistols and four ammo,’ said Dhaka Metropolitan Police in a short message sent to media in the morning.
The message said that detailed information will be informed at about noon in a press briefing at DMP media centre.

