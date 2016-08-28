‘Robber’ killed in Kushtia ‘gunfight’

A suspected ‘robber’ were killed in a ‘gunfight’ between members of Rapid Action Battallion-12 and suspected robbers on Kushtia-Meherpur highway at Moshan area under Mirpur police station in Kushtia early Sunday.

The dead was identified as Mukul Munshi, 40, son of Yusuf Munshi of village Baromile under Bheramara in Kushtia.

The crimes prevention company-1 commander of RAB-12, Mosaddeque Ibne Muzib said a team of his company on tip off that a robber gang had been taking preparations to commit robbery on highway went to Moshan area to arrest suspected robbers and recover illegal firearms.

As the team reached near the area, the suspected robbers opened fire on them and RAB members also retaliated by firing, he said.

As the gunfight was over, RAB personnel searched the area and found bullet hit Mukul and he was taken to nearby upazila health complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead, Mosaddeque said.

He said that they recovered a foreign made pistol, 2 rounds of bullets and two machetes from the spot.