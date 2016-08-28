Stabbed by stalker, schoolgirl succumbed to injuries

Schoolgirl Surayia Akhter Risha, who was stabbed in her abdomen by a stalker on Wednesday, succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital Sunday morning.

As the news spread, students of Wills Little Flower School and College took the street and blocked Kakrail intersection at around 11:00am protesting at the murder of their fellow.

Vehicular movement came to halt in the area triggering severe traffic gridlock.

Risha, 15, daughter of Ramjan Ali of Siddikbazar area in the capital, was a class VIII student of Wills Little Flower School and College died at the hospital at about 10:00am, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia.

She became seriously injured as unidentified assailants stabbed her in the abdomen in front of the school at Kakrail area in the capital Wednesday noon and students took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The assailants stabbed her in the left side of her abdomen and her intestines came out of the body, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia.

The victim’s mother Taniya Akhter alleged that a tailoring shop worker at New Market used to stalk and disturb her daughter and suspected that he might commit the attack.