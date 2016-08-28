Govt has no plans to cut fuel oil prices

The government has no immediate plan to reduce price of fuel oils in the local market although in April it said it would lower prices in phases, in three months’ time, if the global fuel prices remained low.

After severe criticism, the government on April 25 reduced the price of kerosene and diesel by only Tk 3, to Tk 65 per litre, and that the price of petrol and octane by Tk 10 per litre, with no discernable impact on the market and cost of living.

Earlier in the month, the government lowered furnace oil price by Tk 18 per litre to Tk 42 to bring down electricity generation costs.

Energy division officials on condition of anonymity said the government was trying to maximise its earnings capitalising on the lower price of fuel oil in the international market as the price of Brent Crude is still less than $50 per barrel.

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid told New Age that the government had no plans to reduce the prices of fuel oils soon.

When asked, he admitted that BPC was making huge profits.

He said that the issue of price adjustment of fuel oil was now dependent on the decision of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission over increasing the prices of natural gas. The price of fuel oils would only come down now if the drop in earnings can be made up through a hike in gas prices.

On August 18, the commission concluded a series of hearing on the proposals of state-run utilities to raise the price of natural gas. The commission will issue its order on the proposals in 90 working days after the last day of hearing.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh energy adviser M Shamsul Alam said that the last fuel price cut only benefited the rich and the owners of transport vehicles and irrigation pumps, as the transport fares or the cost of irrigation for farmers did not come down simultaneously.

Economist and member secretary of the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Port Anu Muhammad said that the government and its advisers — the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund — had fooled the people by hiding its earnings from duties and taxes from the sale of fuel oils and used the sector to fill its coffers.

Till the fiscal 2014-15, the government had earned over Tk 75,552 crore in 40 years in the form of duties, taxes and other levies against net subsidy of approximately Tk 39,000 crore, confirmed officials of state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation.

In the past fiscal year 2015-16, the corporation gave Tk 5,950 crore in duties and taxes and made a profit of approximately Tk 7,500 crore.

On the advice and conditions set by the IMF and the World Bank, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 24 per litre – from Tk 44 to Tk 68 – and that for petrol and octane by Tk 22 per litre in four phases, between May 2011 and January 2013.

The frequent rise in fuel prices increased the cost of living through inflation, which affected every sector including transportation, kitchen market, house rent and other service sectors.

The price of Brent crude reached its peak at $117 per barrel in June, 2014, and then started falling, reaching as low as below $30, before it recently rebounded to approximately $50.