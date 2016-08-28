SECRETARIAT’S SECURITY PROJECT: Rejection annoys home ministry

The home ministry is annoyed over sending back a proposal for improving the secretariat’s security by the finance ministry, said officials.

The housing and public works ministry demanded funding from the finance ministry for the construction of two gate houses to replace gate numbers 2 and 5 of the secretariat to strengthen its security.

The home ministry had requested the housing and public works ministry to replace the gates with gate houses to boost secretariat’s security in the backdrop of recent extremist attacks at different places.

The estimated construction cost of the gate houses with 20 turnstiles entrances was Tk 4.1 crore.

On July 26, the finance ministry sent 43 housing and public works ministry proposals including for the secretariat’s gate houses back to it on the grounds of fund shortage and also that they deserved no priority now.

The finance ministry asked the housing and public works ministry to seek funding for the construction of the gate houses later.

Officials said that the home ministry totally disagreed with the finance ministry over the issue and in a letter dated August 17 demanded funding for the construction of the secretariat’s gate houses.

In the letter, home secretary Mozammel Haque Khan told finance division secretary Mahbub Ahmed that the finance ministry did not attach due importance and priority to modernization of the secretariat’s security.

He pointed out that no improvement of the secretariat’s security was possible without the gate houses.

He made it clear that the home ministry would take no responsibility if the secretariat’s security was breached.

The home secretary said besides 7,000 government servants at least 10,000 visitors enter the secretariat every day.

Last year, the home ministry installed electronic access control systems at all the entrances and exits of the secretariat and erection of a dozen watch towers along the secretariat’s boundary walls are under construction.