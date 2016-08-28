‘Youth is the main force behind the Sunderbans protection movement’

National committee to protect oil, gas and mineral resources, power and ports on Saturday said it was not the money, but the youth who are the main force behind the movement to protect the Sunderbans.

It also said the movement was created by people like in the language movement, the pro-democracy movement in the 1960s, the mass uprising and the war of independence.

The committee made the observations in a statement immediately after the prime minister raised questions at a press conference about the funding sources of the Sunderbans protection movement.

The national committee to protect oil, gas and mineral resources, power and ports has been leading the movement for cancellation of the proposed Rampal coal fired power plant saying it would ruin the Sundarbans.

Expressing dismay over the PM’s statement on the Rampal power plant, the committee said her speech was influenced by the propaganda of the company.

The Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company will implement the power plant project under a joint venture of Bangladesh Power Development Board and the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited of India.

The construction of the power plant has become a controversial issue as the mangrove forest is situated about 14 kilometres away from the proposed 1,320-megawatt power plant site.

The national committee to protect oil, gas and mineral resources, power and ports also said the PM tried to taint the Sundarbans protection movement by taking advantage of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s recent statement in a press conference.

It said Khaleda’s statement created confusion about the movement’s motives.