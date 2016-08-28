‘Viable’ political parties, freedom of speech essential: US

The United States on Saturday said the existence of ‘viable’ political parties and ensuring freedom of speech and freedom of media were essential for Bangladesh.

‘We believe the existence of viable political parties and ensuring freedom of media and speech are essential for Bangladesh to fulfil its true potential as a vibrant, secure democracy,’ the US embassy in Dhaka said in a fact sheet released on Saturday.

The fact sheet on US-Bangladesh relationship, dated August 26, was released about 48 hours before the arrival of the US secretary of state, John Kerry, in Dhaka. Kerry is scheduled for Monday to arrive in Dhaka on a one-day official visit.

‘We [Bangladesh and the United States] share a vision for a democratic, moderate, and tolerant Bangladesh that serves as a bridge for trade and commerce between South and Southeast Asia and an anchor for stability and prosperity in the Bay of Bengal region,’ the US embassy said.

The bilateral relations were bolstered by shared efforts of the two countries to confront global challenges such as violent extremism, climate change, health, and food security, it said.

The United States also appreciated Bangladesh’s role as a top contributor to international peacekeepers and regularly contributing to humanitarian operations in different countries including Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Japan, Philippines and the Maldives.

The United States also described Bangladesh as a key partner country for its three major development initiatives: Feed the Future for addressing global food insecurity, Global Climate Change and the Global Health Initiative.

Secretary Kerry would arrive in Dhaka on Monday morning by a special flight from Geneva on his maiden visit to Bangladesh and leave the capital in the evening.

He would join official talks with his counterpart foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali and call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

His meetings with Bangladesh officials are likely to focus on strengthening the longstanding bilateral partnership between the two countries on democracy, development, security and human rights, the US Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday.

Leader of the opposition in the parliament Raushon Ershad and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia are likely to call on Kerry. He is likely to hold a meeting with a select group of representatives of the civil society.