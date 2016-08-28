Zia’s grave to be relocated: Mozammel

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq said in Gazipur on Saturday that the grave of late president Ziaur Rahman would be relocated from the Sangsad Bhaban area.

‘The controversial role of Ziaur Rahman during and after the liberation war proved that he had not wanted the country’s independence…Grave of such a controversial person cannot be located in the Sangsad Bhaban area,’ said a release of the ministry quoting Mozammel to have told a discussion.

Local unit of the ruling Awami League organised the discussion at Kashimpur marking the anniversary of the assassination of the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was killed along with all but two of his family on August 15, 1975 by a group of army.

The minister made the comment a day after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party criticised a reported move of the government to withdraw Shwadhinata Padak conferred on its founder Ziaur Rahman, who was a sector commander and led the Z Force in the Liberation War in 1971.

Mozammel said that trials of those directly involved in the killing of Sheikh Mujib were completed, those who were behind the scene remained out of reach.

He underlined the need for constituting a commission to find out all the people in home and abroad involved in the killing of Sheikh Mujib.

Mozammel said, ‘It was possible to kill Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975, but his ideology could not be destroyed and it is not possible to destroy it even in future.’

He said, Sheikh Mujib’s ideology was rather becoming stronger day by day.

Zia, the then president, was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981.