You are here: Home » Front Page

Zia’s grave to be relocated: Mozammel

August 28, 2016 12:31 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq said in Gazipur on Saturday that the grave of late president Ziaur Rahman would be relocated from the Sangsad Bhaban area.
‘The controversial role of Ziaur Rahman during and after the liberation war proved that he had not wanted the country’s independence…Grave of such a controversial person cannot be located in the Sangsad Bhaban area,’ said a release of the ministry quoting Mozammel to have told a discussion.
Local unit of the ruling Awami League organised the discussion at Kashimpur marking the anniversary of the assassination of the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was killed along with all but two of his family on August 15, 1975 by a group of army.
The minister made the comment a day after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party criticised a reported move of the government to withdraw Shwadhinata Padak conferred on its founder Ziaur Rahman, who was a sector commander and led the Z Force in the Liberation War in 1971.
Mozammel said that trials of those directly involved in the killing of Sheikh Mujib were completed, those who were behind the scene remained out of reach.
He underlined the need for constituting a commission to find out all the people in home and abroad involved in the killing of Sheikh Mujib.
Mozammel said, ‘It was possible to kill Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975, but his ideology could not be destroyed and it is not possible to destroy it even in future.’
He said, Sheikh Mujib’s ideology was rather becoming stronger day by day.
Zia, the then president, was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Ban for political reconciliation UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon has regretted that the political parties in Bangladesh had failed to reach an agreement that...
  2. PMO informed of deputy minister’s ‘unruly behaviour’ The Cabinet Division and the Prime Minister’s Office have been informed of deputy minister for youth and sports Arif Khan...
  3. Mojaheed, SQ Chy seek SC judgments’ review Death-row war crimes convicts Jamaat leader Ali Ahsan Muhammad Mojaheed and BNP leader Salauddin Quader Chowdhury filed review petitions on...
  4. FAILURE IN DEMONSTRATION : Field-level leaders, activists blame senior leaders The Bangladesh Nationalist Party blamed ‘fascist attitude of the government for its failure to stage scheduled demonstrations in Dhaka on...
  5. Nasir Uddin Pintu dies in jail Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Nasir Uddin Ahmed Pintu was brought dead to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital from the central jail...
  6. Khaleda may face murder charges, says Inu The information minister, Hasanul Haq Inu, on Tuesday said that the government was looking into if the BNP chairperson, Khaleda...
  7. Khaleda declares non-stop blockade Besieged BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Monday announced indefinite blockade all over the country for holding back BNP-led alliance’s planned...
  8. Hasina asks party leaders to prepare for council session The ruling Awami League president, Sheikh Hasina, also the prime minister, held an impromptu meeting of the party’s central executive...
  9. PM rules out any dialogue, midterm polls The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has ruled out the possibility of any midterm election in Bangladesh and holding any dialogue...
  10. Drunken ASP, BCL leader briefly detained A probationary police officer stationed in Dhaka district and a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader was briefly detained by the Shahbagh...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement