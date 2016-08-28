Gazprom mounts pressure to get contract without tender

Russian state-run Gazprom is reportedly mounting pressure on state-run Bapex for direct contracts, bypassing tenders, to drill two production wells at Shahbazpur gas field in Bhola.

A team of Gazprom officials will visit Dhaka later this week to pursue the contracts, officials of Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company, popularly known as Bapex, said on condition of anonymity.

Bapex earlier rejected the unsolicited proposal from Gazprom at a board meeting held on July 30 citing the ground that Gazprom charges more than double what Bapex charges for the same task, according to the meeting minutes.

The meeting was also told that Gazprom charges 25 per cent higher than even that of what other foreign companies charge for drilling each gas well.

Besides, the output from the wells drilled by Gazprom earlier turned out to be unsatisfactory as gas production at five out of 10 wells stopped in a few months after completion of drilling, due to different technical glitches.

Instead, Bapex recommended that Gazprom should participate in the bidding process for 13 exploratory wells to be drilled over the next two years.

Asked by the energy division for its opinion on Gazprom’s proposal, Bapex board made the decision and recommendation.

Bapex sent the opinion early this month to the energy division saying that awarding the jobs to Gazprom would demoralise Bapex officials.

A Bapex official on condition of anonymity said that there was also pressure on Bapex from government high-ups to engage Gazprom for development of Shahbazpur gas field and other potential structures in Bhola.

When asked, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid told New Age on Saturday that he was not aware of what Bapex was thinking about drilling wells at Shahbazpur.

He also said that he had not received any file about Gazprom’s proposals.

On April 26, 2012, the government awarded two contracts to Gazprom bypassing tenders for drilling 10 wells at different onshore fields to increase gas supply by 22.5 crore cubic feet a day.

But the expensive venture yielded only 8.7 crore cubic feet of natural gas a day, leaving five wells out of production.

Gazprom charged approximately Tk 154.5 crore on average to drill each of the 10 gas wells.

Bapex and Bangaldesh Gas Fields Limited have already spent over Tk 100 crore to overhaul two of the five wells which went out of production in a few months after Gazprom drilled them, said officials.

A similar budget would have to be allocated to overhaul three other wells drilled by Gazprom, they said.

At the meeting, Bapex board was also informed that on December 6, 2014 Chinese company Sinopec was awarded a project to drill five similar wells at a price of Tk 116 crore per well.

Besides, Bapex can drill a gas well using rigs, manpower and other resources of foreign companies at Tk 100 crore to Tk 110 crore.

Under a government crash programme, Bapex will drill 10 exploration wells, three production wells and three work-over wells to overhaul old gas wells, using its own resource, over the next two years, according to an energy division plan.

Bapex will also drill 13 exploratory wells in different gas structures involving foreign companies.

Now, all the gas production companies in public and private sector together supply approximately 275 crore cubic feet of natural gas a day against a demand for more than 350 crore cubic feet.