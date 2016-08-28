Padma continues to swell

The water level in the River Padma inside Bangladesh has risen further because of the onrush of water from the Indian part of the river, officials have said.

The increased water in the river has inundated adjacent low lands, leaving hundreds of people marooned.

Due to rise in the Padma, many villages were affected in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Kushtia, Jessore and Magura, according to Flood Forecasting Warning Centre.

The Padma was in rising trend and it might continue for the next 24 hours from Saturday morning, said FFWC outlook.

The river at Pankha, Rajshahi and Hardinge Bridge points were flowing respectively 11cm, 11cm and 12cm below their danger while the water level at Mahananda at Chapainawabganj point was flowing 15cm below its danger level as on 9:00am on Saturday.

FFWC assistant engineer and duty officer Ripon Karmaker told New Age that the rising trend of water flow in the Padma began on August 13 due to floods and heavy rainfall in Indian states.

Such increase in Padma water level might continue for the next two days, he apprehended.

New Age correspondent in Rajshahi reported that the Padma was rising dangerously after India opened all gates of the Farakka Barrage to save one of its states from being flooded.

The water may cross danger level in the next 24 hours, Bangladesh Water Development Board officials said.

At Rajshahi point, Padma rose by 12 to 13 centimetres every day in the past week, BWDB administrator Mir Mosharrof Hossain told New Age.

He said on Saturday morning that the water was flowing just 0.12 centimetre below the danger level. Friday’s reading was 0.20 centimetre.

The city protection dam has already been damaged in some areas.

‘At Rajshahi’s Bulonpur, the dam has already been damaged at four points, inundating some low-lying areas and homesteads,’ said Mir Mosharraf.

Efforts were on to save the town protection dam and stones, he added.