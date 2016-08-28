Malaysian students rally to demand PM’s arrest

Malaysian student activists led a rally Saturday to demand the arrest of prime minister Najib Razak, who has been implicated in a US government probe into massive fraud in a Malaysian investment fund.

More than 1,000 people defied a police ban as they congregated at two locations in Kuala Lumpur and marched to historic Independence Square. They held posters and caricatures of Najib, with some chanting ‘Catch, catch Najib.’

The US department of justice said last month that at least $3.5 billion had been stolen from 1MDB, a Malaysian fund founded by Najib. It has initiated action to seize $1.3 billion it said was used to buy assets in the US.

It said in court filings that more than $700 million had landed in the accounts of ‘Malaysian Official 1.’ It didn’t name the official, but appeared to be referring to Najib. Allegations against 1MDB have gained steam, but Najib has steadfastly denied any involvement or wrongdoing.

‘Can we send MO1 to jail and bring that person to face justice?’ student leader Anis Syafiqah Mohamad Yusof said at the rally.

Police put barricades around the square, forcing protesters to gather around the perimeter. It was a rare protest led by student activists in the country, and backed by opposition parties and civil groups.

The rally ended peacefully after nearly three hours, with student leaders placing the effigies of Najib, his wife, Rosmah Mansor, his stepson Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz and businessman Low Taek Jho into a mock prison.