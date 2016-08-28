9hr petrol pump, tank lorry strike today

Petrol pump and tank lorry owners and workers are scheduled for today to enforce a nine-hour strike across the country from 6:00am for their 12-point demands.

The demands include cancellation of recently hiked land lease fee for petrol pumps, increase in the commissions on fuel sales and fare of tankers, introduction of a Tk 5 lakh accident insurance policy for tank lorry workers and rationalisation of the limits of various losses and depreciations.

‘No petrol pumps, oil depots and tank lorries will supply, load and unload fuel oil from 6:00am to 3:00pm,’ said Bangladesh Petrol Pump and Tank Lorry Owners, Workers Unity Council president Mohammad Nazmul Huq.

On August 20, the council announced the programme.

Nazmul said that the government had not even communicated with them about the demands.

He warned that the council would announce tougher programme if the demands were not met.

About 5,600 petrol pumps, 17,000 dealers and agents and 42,000 tank lorries are involved in storing, transporting and selling diesel, kerosene, petrol, high octane petrol and other petroleum products.

About 40 lakh tonnes of fuel oil are sold across the country annually.

Nazmul said that the commission on fuel oil sales and tank lorry fares had not been adjusted over the past five years which was quite irrational.

Bangladesh CNG Filling Station and Conversion Workshop Owners Association expressed its solidarity with the strike of petropl pumps and tank lorries, saying that both the businesses were suffering from some common problems caused by government decisions.

The CNG filling stations will, however, remain in service.