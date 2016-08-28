PUST shut after violence

Authorities closed Pabna University of Science and Technology until September 30 as the students went on a rampage on the campus early Saturday demanding solution to the nagging power crisis in its dormitories.

The decision came from an emergency meeting held at the administration building on Saturday morning, PUST vice-chancellor Prof Al-Nakib Chowdhury said.

The university was declared closed from Sunday and the students were asked to vacate their dormitories by 5:00pm Saturday and they already started leaving the halls, he said.

The Eid-ul-Azha vacation was supposed to start on September 7 but it now begins on August 28 due to security reasons, the VC added.

Witnesses said some students of different residential halls went a rampage at the academic building, medical centre and cafeteria early Saturday demanding an immediate solution to electricity crisis.