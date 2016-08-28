You are here: Home » Back Page

PUST shut after violence

August 28, 2016 12:26 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Pabna

Authorities closed Pabna University of Science and Technology until September 30 as the students went on a rampage on the campus early Saturday demanding solution to the nagging power crisis in its dormitories.
The decision came from an emergency meeting held at the administration building on Saturday morning, PUST vice-chancellor Prof Al-Nakib Chowdhury said.
The university was declared closed from Sunday and the students were asked to vacate their dormitories by 5:00pm Saturday and they already started leaving the halls, he said.
The Eid-ul-Azha vacation was supposed to start on September 7 but it now begins on August 28 due to security reasons, the VC added.
Witnesses said some students of different residential halls went a rampage at the academic building, medical centre and cafeteria early Saturday demanding an immediate solution to electricity crisis.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. HK marchers cry for democracy Hundreds of thousands of protesters, some waving colonial-era flags and chanting anti-Beijing slogans, staged a pro-democracy march in rain-soaked Hong...
  2. Almost all advance train, bus, launch tickets sold out Almost all advance train, bus and launch tickets for journeys ahead of Eid-ul-Azha have been sold out. This year the...
  3. JMC to check 1,34,000 applicants Jatiya Muktijoddha Council said Wednesday that it would check the backgrounds of 1,34,000 fresh applicants keen to be enlisted as...
  4. Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives, bilateral talks Sunday Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived Dhaka on Saturday evening on a three-day visit to discuss the progress on the...
  5. Trained killers involved: investigators Investigators suspect that five professional and trained killers have killed Rajshahi University sociology professor AKM Shafiul Islam. An investigator told...
  6. SC stays order not to harass FF Fazlur Rahman The Appellate Division on Wednesday stayed until November 2 a High Court order that asked the police not to arrest...
  7. Fakhrul gets bail A metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka on Thursday granted bail to Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam...
  8. Cracks develop in Khulna Sadar Hospital building Several big cracks have developed in the walls of Khulna Sadar Hospital, causing panic among patients and health workers......
  9. Ruhal, son interrogated The Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday interrogated former health minister AFM Ruhal Haque and his son Ziaul Haque over their wealth....
  10. 4 injured in Barisal medical college BCL infighting At least four students were injured in a factional clash of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College on...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement