UK minister Rory Stewart in city

The United Kingdom’s state minister for international development Rory Stewart arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a four-day official visit.

A British High Commission release said that the state minister arrived to reaffirm the UK government’s commitment to support Bangladesh to become an economically prosperous and developed nation, according to a release.

On arrival, Rory Stewart said, ‘He UK and Bangladesh have a longstanding, close friendship built on a shared history and mutual interests including development, bilateral trade, and security.’

He would assess the latest progress made by UK aid in support of the government’s aim to achieve middle income status within the next decade.

He would meet a range of people including the top government officials, development partners, civil society, business community and most importantly ordinary Bangladeshis who have benefitted from the UK support.

He would leave Dhaka on Tuesday morning.