River vessel strike continues into fifth day

The water transport workers continued countrywide indefinite strike for the fifth straight day on Saturday, forcing imported cargo to lie idle at Chittagong and Mongla ports.

Some passenger carriers, however, travelled on different routes from Sadarghat in Dhaka, Barisal and Chandpur, as labour leaders alleged some launch owners forced workers to run the launches.

Operation of vessels carrying goods on all routes, and launches on many routes, remained suspended since August 23 as the workers went on an indefinite strike on a 15-point demand that includes an increase in minimum monthly wage of a worker to Tk 10,000, from the existing Tk 3,900.

Their other demands include compensation to the workers who die or are injured in accidents, ensuring river navigability and controlling acts of violence and robbery on waterways.

To resolve the strike, the Nou Sramik Sangram Parishad, officials of department of labour and leaders of launch owners’ association sat in a meeting Saturday evening.

The meeting was still continuing when this report was filed at 9pm.

New Age Chittagong Office reported movement of lighter ships remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

Operational activities at Chittagong Port’s outer anchorage and 16 private jetties remained suspended due to the strike.

A total of 53 working mother vessels loaded with around 18.50 lakh tonnes of imported cargo were lying idle at Chittagong port outer anchorage on Saturday, said Jafar Alam, director (administration) of the port authorities.

Thirty-five mother vessels were at the outer anchorage on Tuesday, the first day of the strike, added Jafar.

He said the port may face a crisis of congestion of ships if the river transport worker strike continues.

Water Transport Cell joint-secretary Ataul Kabir Ranju said the organisation controls movement of around a thousand lighter ships which were stranded at 16 private jetties at the river Karnaphuly and other jetties in different places in the country from the first day of the strike.

Cargo movement from Chittagong to rest of the country by sea has been almost completely suspended for the strike, added Ataul.

He said no lighter ship went to the port outer anchorage to carry goods.

New Age correspondent in Khulna reported the strike continued at Mongla seaport on Saturday.

Noujan Sramik Federation Khulna unit organising secretary Delower Hossain said that they would not call off the strike until their demands are met.

New Age Barisal correspondent reported passenger launch operation on local and regional routes started through the ‘pressure of owners’ from Friday afternoon.

Goods-carrying cargoes and fuel-carrier oil-tankers, however, remained anchored in mid-river as the workers continued their strike.

The strike might create shortage of supply of essential goods and fuels in the market, said Saidur Rahman Rintu, president of Barisal chamber of commerce and industries.

Eakin Ali Master, vice-president of the central committee of Noujan Sramik Federation and president of the local unit, said, ‘our two-lakh workers abstained from work to press home their professional demands’.

Through pressure from the government and owners, a few workers were forced to operate passenger launches on some routes, he said, adding, ‘all responsibility lies on their own shoulders for operating launches with unskilled crew members’.

Mustafizur Rahman, Barisal river port officer, said launches were plying on local routes almost regularly. Triple deck passenger launches MV Kirtankhola-1, MV Suravi-7, MV Parabat-12 and MV Tipu-7 came from Dhaka on schedule Saturday morning.

Those vessels will leave the port for Dhaka with passengers at night, he hoped.