Rampal power plant to destroy country: Khaleda

New Age Online
Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Saturday night refuted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s claim that the planned coal-fired power plant at Rampal would cause no harm to the Sunderbans and the country.
At a programme for greetings exchange with members of Hindu community at her Gulshan office on the occasion of Janmashthami, Khaleda said that the statement she made at a press conference on August 24 on adverse impact of the Rampal power plant made Hasina insanely jealous.
Khaleda said that the largest mangrove forest of the world would be destroyed, none might live there and all the southern districts would be affected by the Rampal power plant.
‘She [Hasina] and her party [Awami League] are carrying out activities against the state…So they are against the state,’ Khaleda said.
She cautioned that the Awami League would need to answer one day for this when they would be outside the power.
The BNP chief said that most activists the Awami League was ‘against the national interest.’ She would present more ‘anti-state’ activities of Awami League later on, she added.
About the recent incidents of extremism, she questioned why still the government did not catch any ‘real militant alive.’
If real extremists were caught, genuine information would come out and the roots of extremism would be eliminated, but the government did not do it, she added.
She asked why police could not catch extremists alive from house. ‘Do not they have any training?’
She said that it could be understood that the operation of joint forces at Kalyanpur was stage managed because the youths were killed receiving bullet in back side.
She also mentioned that the July 1 attack on Gulshan cafe was not yet investigated.
The BNP chairperson said ruling Awami League was now frequently talking about extremism to hush up their misdeeds, corruptions and repression.
Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front organised the programme presided over by its convener Goutam Chakravarty.

