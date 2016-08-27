You are here: Home » International

Flash flooding prompts rescues, closures in Kansas city of India

August 27, 2016 9:08 pm·0 commentsViews: 19
Associated Press . Kansas / New Age Online
India-Weather

Vehicles are submerged in floodwaters in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas city on Friday. –AP photo

Heavy rain has swamped several areas of Kansas City in India on Saturday, prompting high-water rescues and a temporary stoppage of the city’s downtown streetcar service.
KMBC-TV reported that Friday night’s storms caused Brush Creek, which runs through the south side of the city, to rise 10 feet in an hour.
The Kansas City Star reports that the Johnson County Emergency Management office said there were more than 10 water rescues before 11:00pm due to the flash flooding.
The streetcar service was suspended for an hour downtown due to flooding, and highways around downtown took on water, too.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted Saturday that 4.56 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period.

