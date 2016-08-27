PUST shut after violence over power crisis

Authorities of Pabna University of Science and Technology until on Saturday closed the institution until September 30 as the students went on a rampage on the campus early Saturday demanding solution to the nagging power crisis in its dormitories.

The decision came from an emergency meeting held at the administration building on Saturday morning, PUST vice-chancellor Al-Nakib Chowdhury said, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The university was declared closed from Sunday and the students were asked to vacate their dormitories by 5:00pm today and they already started leaving the halls, he said.

The Eid-ul-Azha vacation was supposed to start on September 7 but it now begins on August 28 due to security reasons, the VC added.

Witnesses said some students of different residential halls went a rampage at the academic building, medical centre and cafeteria early Saturday demanding an immediate solution to electricity crisis.

They vandalised two microbuses and one ambulance, a minibus and a pickup and set fire to three other vehicles.

Later, police and Rapid Action Battalion members rushed in and brought the situation under control.

Talking to reporters, PUST proctor Awal Kabir said he and some teachers were assaulted by the agitating students when they tried to resist them.