50 hurt in BCL factional clash at Khulna Medical College

New Age Online

Khulna-medical-collegeAt least 50 people were injured in a series of clashes between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League, ruling party backed student organisation at Khulna Medical College on Saturday over establishing supremacy on the campus.
Police and witnesses said some supporters of BCL KMC unit general secretary Saidur Rahman Titu’s followers swooped on the followers of president Saifullah Mansur and beat them up when they went to the college canteen, leaving 20-25 leaders and activists injured.
Hearing the news of the attack, followers of Saifullah, equipped with home made weapons, chased the activists of their rival group around 1:00pm, reports United News of Bangladesh.
At one stage, a chase and counter-chase took place between them that left 15-20 students injured.
The BCL men also vandalised two motorcycles and the windows of different rooms of the college and hospital during the clash.
On information, police and Rapid Action Battalion members rushed in and brought the situation under control.
Of the injured, 20 students were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital from where four critically injured ones were shifted to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated.
The clash took place during prime minister’s personal secretary Namita Halder’s visit to the burn and plastic surgery unit of the KMCH.
However, Namita Halder managed to leave the hospital with police protection.

