Police takes away Paikpara house owner, family for screening

Narayangang police on Saturday evening took away the owner and his family members of the building, where three Islamist extremists were killed in a police raid in the morning, for screening.

The law enforcers have called the building owner Nuruddin Dewan and four other members of his family including his wife for screening, Detective Branch officials said.

Bangladesh-origin Canadian citizen Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury and two other suspected Islamist extremists were killed in an anti-militant drive carried out by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit in the Narayanganj building this morning.

Tamim was one of the suspected ‘masterminds’ of the attacks at Holey Artisan Bakery in the city’s Gulshan, and Sholakia police checkpoint near Eid congregation in Kishoreganj.

The CTTC started the hour-long ‘Operation Hit Strong 27’ around 9:30am at a den of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh in a two-storey building at Paikpara adjacent to Bara Kabarsthan area.