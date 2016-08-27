You are here: Home » National

Poba seeks steps against cow fattening

August 27, 2016
New Age Online
cow-unb

UNB photo

Paribesh Banchao Anodal, a non-government organisation working on the environment, on Saturday demanded immediate steps to stop the bad practice of cow fattening with harmful drugs ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Various harmful drugs are used for fattening cows to make quick buck during Eid-ul-Azha, reports United News of Bangladesh.
People are affected by various diseases eating the meat of such fattened cows as it harms kidney, liver, heart and other organs of people, said PBA leaders at a meeting.
They said there are many active cliques across the country who fatten cows ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. It is essential to take immediate tough and effective steps for curbing the practice of fattening sacrificial animals considering the public health, they added.
PBA chairman Abu Naser Khan presided over the meeting while its joint general secretary Lenin Chowdhury presented the keynote paper. PBA general secretary Md Abdus Sobhan, its leaders Syed Mahbub Alam, Md Selim and Tofail Ahmed also spoke on the occasion, said a press release.

