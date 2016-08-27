Two bodies recovered from Savar, Ashulia

Police on Saturday recovered two bodies from Savar and Ashulia on the outskirts of the capital.

One of the diseased is identified as, Noor Mohammad, 70, his body was recovered from Gasherdia area of Kawondia in Savar this noon while the identity of the other diseased was not available immediately.

Family members said Noor Mohammad was missing from his house since Friday night.

Local people found his body this morning and informed the police, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Savar police sent the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

Another body was recovered by Ashulia police from Palashbari area.

Officer-in-charge of Savar police station SM Quamruzzaman and OC of Ashulia police statioon Mohsinul Kadir confirmed the matter.

Two separate cases were filed with Savar and Ashulia police station in these connections.