Police officer closed for drug peddle

August 27, 2016
Barisal mapBarisal Metropolitan Police early Saturday closed a sub-inspector of city special branch in connection with his involvement with drug peddling.
Police sources said a patrol team caught SI Khurram with five pieces of Yaba at Baidyapara area.
After interrogation police found Khurram’s involvement with drug peddling, said Habibur Rahman, deputy commissioner (headquarter) of Barisal Metropolitan Police.

