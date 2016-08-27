You are here: Home » National

RUET intake test on Oct 26

August 27, 2016 5:02 pm·0 commentsViews: 8
New Age Online

RUET-Logo1The admission test for the first year Bachelor of Science Engineering courses under 2016-2017 academic sessions at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology will be held on October 26.
According to a RUET press release the decision was made in a meeting of admission sub-committee led by RUET vice-chancellor M Rafiqul Alam Beg.
The detailed information about the admission processes would be published at the university website www.ru.ac.bd.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement