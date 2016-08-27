RUET intake test on Oct 26

The admission test for the first year Bachelor of Science Engineering courses under 2016-2017 academic sessions at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology will be held on October 26.

According to a RUET press release the decision was made in a meeting of admission sub-committee led by RUET vice-chancellor M Rafiqul Alam Beg.

The detailed information about the admission processes would be published at the university website www.ru.ac.bd.