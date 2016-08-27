PM questions source of money of Rampal protesters

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday questioned the motive and source of money of the protesters against coal-fired ultra-super critical power plant at Rampal of Bagerhat.

She said a group is out on campaign against the Rampal project with baseless, imaginary information and indecent remarks against the project. the prime minister assured that there would be no harm to Sunderbans by Rampal power plant.

Sheikh Hasina made the assurance briefing the media at Ganabhaban on the Rampal project close to the Sunderbans amid concerns over the coal-fired plant’s environmental impacts on the forest.

The prime minister came down heavily on the demonstrators against Rampal project and observed that their source of strength was exposed through a news conference by Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

She claimed the project would be ultra-critical project which is the latest technology.

She tried to refute the claims of BNP chief and the protesters against Rampal project.