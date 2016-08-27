Bhabadah affected people block Jessore- Khulna highway

The people affected by water-logging at Bhabadah of Abhaynagar and Monirampur on Saturday put blockade on Jessore- Khulna highway at Nawapara industrial area for two hours demanding the immediate and permanent solution to the water logging problem in the areas.

The agitators formed a human-chain that turned into the blockade as several hundred people took to the street this afternoon.

The blockaders threatened the government of tougher movement if the authorities fail to solve the water logging problem within a week.

Sundali union council chairman Bikash Roy said that the water is continuously increasing along with the miseries of affected people.

People of the water logged areas are suffering from scarcity of pure drinking water as all the tube-wells went under water, he said.

The protesters said the water resources ministry and water development board did not take any effective initiative, and they demanded prime minister’s intervention over the matter.

Nawapara municipality mayor Sushanta Kumar Das Shanto, councilor Jakir Hossain, Rabin Adhikary Becha, chairman of Sundali union council Bikash Roy, spoke during the blockade.